Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Tom Anderson has made 21 appearances for Doncaster Rovers this season

Doncaster Rovers captain Tom Anderson has signed a new deal to remain with the League Two club for a further two-and-a-half years.

The 29-year-old has made 173 appearances and scored 10 goals since joining from Burnley in 2018.

"It's been ongoing for the last couple of months so I'm happy to get it over the line," he told the club website.

"It's a big relief. I've had a difficult year with the injuries and you're wondering what will happen."

Doncaster are 12th in the fourth tier, six points outside the play-offs.