Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Fans chanted for Asghar to leave the club as United were humiliated at Ross County at the weekend

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar has left the club after more than four years at Tannadice.

The board and chief executive Luigi Capuano will now lead the process of hiring Liam Fox's successor as manager.

Fans chanted for Asghar and owner Mark Ogren to go as United lost a sixth successive game - a 4-0 thrashing against Ross County on Saturday.

Fox left by mutual consent on Sunday, with the club four points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

An 'Asghar Out' banner was displayed before the club's recent AGM at Tannadice.

A statement said: "Tony has decided to leave to allow the new manager to be appointed within a revamped structure within the football department."

The statement added that the club "hope to be in a position to provide an update this week" on their search for a new manager.

Fox was the second manager to leave the club this season after Jack Ross was sacked following the 9-0 hammering by Celtic - just his seventh game in charge.

Asghar and United have been criticised for not signing any central defenders or defensive midfielders last summer during Ross' brief tenure while Huddersfield defender Loick Ayina was the club's only January capture.

He has featured just twice since his arrival - both defeats - and was sent off in one of those games.