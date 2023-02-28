Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paul Pogba was playing in his first game for Juventus since 2016

Paul Pogba made his first Juventus appearance since rejoining the club last summer in a derby win over Torino.

The midfielder's last game had been Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on 19 April 2022, 315 days ago, when he suffered a calf injury.

Pogba, 29, then injured his knee shortly after re-signing for Juve on a free in July and had to have surgery.

The France international came on midway through the second half of Tuesday's 4-2 victory.

It was his first appearance for Juventus since 2015-16 when he left for United in an £89m deal.

Juventus had to come from behind twice to beat their Turin rivals.

Yann Karamoh gave Torino the lead, with Juan Cuadrado levelling before Antonio Sanabria put the visitors 2-1 ahead.

Danilo's header in first-half injury-time pulled Juve level.

Three minutes after Pogba's introduction, Bremer headed them into the lead and Adrien Rabiot added a late fourth.