Match ends, Juventus 4, Torino 2.
Paul Pogba made his first Juventus appearance since rejoining the club last summer in a derby win over Torino.
The midfielder's last game had been Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on 19 April 2022, 315 days ago, when he suffered a calf injury.
Pogba, 29, then injured his knee shortly after re-signing for Juve on a free in July and had to have surgery.
The France international came on midway through the second half of Tuesday's 4-2 victory.
It was his first appearance for Juventus since 2015-16 when he left for United in an £89m deal.
Juventus had to come from behind twice to beat their Turin rivals.
Yann Karamoh gave Torino the lead, with Juan Cuadrado levelling before Antonio Sanabria put the visitors 2-1 ahead.
Danilo's header in first-half injury-time pulled Juve level.
Three minutes after Pogba's introduction, Bremer headed them into the lead and Adrien Rabiot added a late fourth.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 3BremerSubstituted forBonucciat 90'minutes
- 12Alex Sandro
- 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 68'minutes
- 44Fagioli
- 45BarrenecheaSubstituted forPogbaat 69'minutes
- 25Rabiot
- 17Kostic
- 22Di MaríaSubstituted forChiesaat 69'minutes
- 9VlahovicSubstituted forKeanat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 7Chiesa
- 10Pogba
- 15Gatti
- 18Kean
- 19Bonucci
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Soulé
- 32Paredes
- 36Perin
- 43Iling-Junior
Torino
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 32V Milinkovic-Savic
- 26DjidjiSubstituted forGravillonat 84'minutes
- 3Schuurs
- 4Buongiorno
- 17Singo
- 77LinettySubstituted forRicciat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Ilic
- 13RodríguezBooked at 60minsSubstituted forVojvodaat 74'minutes
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 7KaramohSubstituted forRadonjicat 60'minutesSubstituted forSeckat 74'minutes
- 9Sanabria
Substitutes
- 2Bayeye
- 5Gravillon
- 21Adopo
- 23Seck
- 27Vojvoda
- 28Ricci
- 49Radonjic
- 66Gineitis
- 73Fiorenza
- 89Gemello
- 94N'Guessan
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 4, Torino 2.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Samuele Ricci (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Samuele Ricci (Torino).
Post update
Federico Chiesa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Perr Schuurs (Torino).
Post update
Moise Kean (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci replaces Bremer.
Post update
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Alex Sandro.
Post update
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.
Post update
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.
Post update
Antonio Sanabria (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Dusan Vlahovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Demba Seck (Torino) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mërgim Vojvoda with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Andreaw Gravillon replaces Koffi Djidji.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 4, Torino 2. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bremer following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Stephane Singo (Torino).