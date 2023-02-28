Aaron Collins started at Bristol Rovers' academy before joining Newport County

Bristol Rovers' Aaron Collins says it would be a "dream come true" to be included in Rob Page's squad for Wales' Euro 2024 qualifiers in March.

It has been a remarkable campaign for Collins, 25, who has 15 goals and 11 assists to his tally in League One this season.

Wales begin their Euro 2024 campaign in March with qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

"It would be a dream come true for me to even make the squad," Collins said.

The forward has found form since moving to the Memorial Stadium in 2019, having previously had permanent spells at Newport County, Wolves, Morecambe and Forest Green Rovers.

Collins hopes that his record will earn him a Wales call-up, with Rob Page's side set for their first fixtures since the World Cup in Qatar, when they face Croatia in Split on 25 March, before taking on Latvia in Cardiff three days later.

"It would mean the world to me," Collins said.

"Playing for your country is one of the biggest things you can ever do in your career. If I'm able to get that chance, it would be a dream come true for me.

"It would mean the world to my family as well. They want what's best for me and they want to the best that I can in my career. Everyone in the family would be so happy for me and hopefully,

"I can just get this chance to go and prove that I can do it on that stage.

"I'm hoping for the best and if I get my chance, I'll be looking to take it, but if it doesn't, I'll keep working harder to get that chance in June or next season."

Collins hails from Newport and came through the ranks at his hometown club.

In the same summer that the forward's positive impression at Rodney Parade saw him join Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wales remarkably reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Aaron Collins in action during a loan spell at Newport County in 2018

Two further major tournaments later and Collins expressed that he has followed the national team as a fan every step of the way.

"I'm massively proud of my nationality," Collins told BBC Sport Wales.

I'm Welsh through and through. I haven't really been around the youth setup or around the first-team, but hopefully, there is a chance now because of what I'm doing on the pitch.

"I watched all the games in the World Cup and it does affect you. Just getting to a World Cup was such a big thing for the country. You want to kick on and do more, but it didn't quite work out, but as we all know, the players did the country proud and it was a great achievement for Wales.

"Even when you play football, you're watching on, because it's your country, you get emotionally attached. You get the highs and the lows, the anger and the celebrations, which always starts off with the anthems.

"I've always followed and I'm very proud to be Welsh. When we were in the Euros in 2016, I'll never forget that, watching the games against Belgium and Portugal.

"The highs going through that, it's what you want to be doing as an international fan, you want to be following your country. We had a great chance to do something spectacular and to get to a semi-final was amazing.

The enjoyment that it brought me and all the Welsh fans was amazing. We ended up getting to the World Cup and hopefully, it just keeps looking up for Wales in international football."

Since finishing their World Cup campaign bottom of Group B with just a single point, key players Gareth Bale and Joe Allen have announced their retirement from international football.

Wales fans await to discover the extent in which manager Page will make changes to rebuild the squad post-World Cup.

With Collins hoping to be included in the Wales boss' plans going forward, the Rovers attacker feels that the squad being in transition could provide an opportunity.

"I'd like to think that will benefit me, because from an individual point of view, you haven't had a chance before and you might have a chance to go and prove yourself," Collins added.

"There's a lot of young players coming through and it's the start of a new generation, you could say.

"There's a new team that's going to be built and hopefully, it can be the start of a plan going into the future for international football.

"It would be an amazing experience and a stepping stone in my career, where I get to go and play with players who play in the Premier League, at the top level and I could go and learn so much from them.

"It would be amazing for me personally and it would benefit me hugely in my career."