Italian Serie A
CremoneseCremonese2RomaRoma1

Cremonese 2-1 Roma: Hosts finally win to leave Airbus UK as Europe's only winless team

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Cremonese's players celebrate their first Serie A win since 1996
Cremonese won a Serie A game for the first time since their relegation in 1996

Cremonese stunned Roma for their first Serie A victory this season to leave Welsh side Airbus UK as Europe's only top-flight team yet to win in 2022-23.

The hosts ended a joint-Serie A record of 30 games without a win dating back to 1995-96, their last season in the top flight.

Daniel Ciofani scored a late penalty to win the game for the hosts, who have climbed off bottom spot.

Frank Tsadjout had given them the lead before Leonardo Spinazzola's equaliser.

Roma, who also lost to Cremonese in the Coppa Italia this season, had coach Jose Mourinho sent off for dissent at the start of the second half.

Airbus UK Broughton are now the only side without a win in Europe's top divisions, excluding summer leagues that are just starting.

The Cymru Premier side are actually on -2 points, having only drawn one of their 25 games and having a points deduction for fielding an ineligible player.

Jose Mourinho is sent off for dissent against Cremonese
Roma boss Jose Mourinho was sent off for dissent

Line-ups

Cremonese

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Carnesecchi
  • 24FerrariBooked at 12minsSubstituted forChirichesat 84'minutes
  • 15BianchettiBooked at 52mins
  • 5Vásquez
  • 17SernicolaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forGhiglioneat 84'minutes
  • 6PickelSubstituted forGaldamesat 78'minutes
  • 26Benassi
  • 3Valeri
  • 20Afena-GyanSubstituted forMeïtéat 66'minutes
  • 74TsadjoutSubstituted forCiofaniat 78'minutes
  • 77Okereke

Substitutes

  • 4Aiwu
  • 9Ciofani
  • 10Buonaiuto
  • 13Saro
  • 18Ghiglione
  • 21Chiriches
  • 23Acella
  • 27Galdames
  • 28Meïté
  • 33Quagliata
  • 44Lochoshvili
  • 45Sarr
  • 90Dessers

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23Mancini
  • 3Ibañez da SilvaBooked at 81mins
  • 24KumbullaSubstituted forKarsdorpat 68'minutes
  • 59ZalewskiSubstituted forSolbakkenat 63'minutes
  • 4CristanteSubstituted forMaticat 63'minutes
  • 25Wijnaldum
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 21Dybala
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 63'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 11BelottiSubstituted forAbrahamat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Karsdorp
  • 8Matic
  • 9Abraham
  • 14Llorente
  • 18Solbakken
  • 19Çelik
  • 20Camara
  • 52Bove
  • 62Volpato
  • 63Boer
  • 68Tahirovic
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 99Svilar
Referee:
Marco Piccinini

Match Stats

Home TeamCremoneseAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cremonese 2, Roma 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cremonese 2, Roma 1.

  3. Post update

    Georginio Wijnaldum (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Galdames (Cremonese).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rick Karsdorp.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ibañez (Roma).

  7. Post update

    David Okereke (Cremonese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Ciofani (Cremonese).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Roma. Leonardo Spinazzola tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ola Solbakken (Roma).

  12. Post update

    Emanuele Valeri (Cremonese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Cremonese. Vlad Chiriches replaces Alex Ferrari.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Cremonese. Paolo Ghiglione replaces Leonardo Sernicola.

  16. Post update

    Goal! Cremonese 2, Roma 1. Daniel Ciofani (Cremonese) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  17. Booking

    Ibañez (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Rui Patrício (Roma) after a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Penalty Cremonese. David Okereke draws a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Ciofani (Cremonese) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Galdames.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli24212158154365
2Inter Milan24152744281647
3AC Milan24145541301147
4Lazio24136540192145
5Roma24135631211044
6Atalanta24125742281441
7Bologna2410593133-235
8Juventus24146438191933
9Torino248882627-132
10Udinese2471073330331
11Monza2485112834-629
12Fiorentina2477102730-328
13Empoli2461082231-928
14Sassuolo2476112735-827
15Lecce246992427-327
16Salernitana2466122844-1624
17Spezia2448122141-2020
18Hellas Verona2445152037-1717
19Cremonese2419141943-2412
20Sampdoria2425171139-2811
View full Italian Serie A table

