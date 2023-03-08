Chelsea Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Musovic
- 18Mjelde
- 26Buchanan
- 4Bright
- 7Carter
- 8Leupolz
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 17Fleming
- 28Cankovic
- 11Reiten
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 5Ingle
- 10James
- 15Périsset
- 16Eriksson
- 21Charles
- 27Abdullina
- 30Berger
- 31Claypole
Brighton Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 25Williams
- 16Kullberg
- 8Connolly
- 20Williams
- 21Morse
- 3Pattinson
- 22Robinson
- 10Olme
- 9Lee
- 4Visalli
- 11Terland
Substitutes
- 1Walsh
- 5Bergsvand
- 7Sarri
- 12Bance
- 14Park
- 18Carter
- 23Jarvis
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd with a through ball.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Poppy Pattinson tries a through ball, but Elisabeth Terland is caught offside.
Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is caught offside.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.
Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Zoe Morse.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.
Attempt saved. Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Megan Connolly.
Attempt blocked. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Zoe Morse.
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).