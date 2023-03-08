Arsenal Women v Liverpool Women

First Half ends, Arsenal Women 2, Liverpool Women 0.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 26Wienroither
- 6Williamson
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 15McCabe
- 12Maanum
- 10Little
- 13Wälti
- 21Pelova
- 25Blackstenius
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 5Beattie
- 16Maritz
- 18Marckese
- 20Queiroz Costa
- 22Kühl
Liverpool Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Laws
- 2Koivisto
- 34Silcock
- 3Robe
- 12Hinds
- 7Kearns
- 8Nagano
- 18HollandBooked at 33mins
- 35Taylor
- 17Humphrey
- 24Stengel
Substitutes
- 15Lundgaard
- 20Daniels
- 22Kirby
- 23Bonner
- 28Campbell
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Caitlin Foord with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women).
Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Caitlin Foord with a cross.
Offside, Liverpool Women. Hannah Silcock tries a through ball, but Missy Bo Kearns is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Liverpool Women 0. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Laura Wienroither.
Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.
Booking
Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kim Little.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Liverpool Women 0. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lia Wälti.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Rachael Laws (Liverpool Women).
Offside, Arsenal Women. Victoria Pelova tries a through ball, but Leah Williamson is caught offside.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.