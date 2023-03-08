Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women2Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0

Arsenal Women v Liverpool Women

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26Wienroither
  • 6Williamson
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 15McCabe
  • 12Maanum
  • 10Little
  • 13Wälti
  • 21Pelova
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 16Maritz
  • 18Marckese
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 22Kühl

Liverpool Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Laws
  • 2Koivisto
  • 34Silcock
  • 3Robe
  • 12Hinds
  • 7Kearns
  • 8Nagano
  • 18HollandBooked at 33mins
  • 35Taylor
  • 17Humphrey
  • 24Stengel

Substitutes

  • 15Lundgaard
  • 20Daniels
  • 22Kirby
  • 23Bonner
  • 28Campbell
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home14
Away1
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Arsenal Women 2, Liverpool Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Caitlin Foord with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Caitlin Foord with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool Women. Hannah Silcock tries a through ball, but Missy Bo Kearns is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Liverpool Women 0. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Laura Wienroither.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.

  13. Booking

    Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kim Little.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Liverpool Women 0. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lia Wälti.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Rachael Laws (Liverpool Women).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Victoria Pelova tries a through ball, but Leah Williamson is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1411213883035
2Chelsea Women13111137112634
3Man City Women14102230131732
4Arsenal Women139222982129
5Aston Villa Women147252524123
6Everton Women136161614219
7West Ham Women145181624-816
8Liverpool Women133281325-1211
9Reading Women1431101630-1410
10Tottenham Women1330101627-119
11Brighton Women122281441-278
12Leicester City Women132011732-256
View full The FA Women's Super League table

