Mark Jackson took over at Stadium MK on 23 December, following the departure of Liam Manning

MK Dons boss Mark Jackson says he had to use "honest words" with his players for the first time after a poor display in the opening half at Lincoln City.

Paris Maghoma's late goal enabled the Dons to travel home with a point following a 1-1 draw.

But they remain in the League One relegation zone, one point from safety.

"We didn't cause them any problems in the first half - it was a team I didn't recognise," head coach Jackson told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"We had to have honest words at half-time because it wasn't good enough. I challenged them to come out in the second half and gain more territory in Lincoln's half and they did.

He continued: "It was the first time. We didn't have the correct tempo in how we were playing and weren't connected as a team, and we said that at half-time."

The Dons were next to bottom of the table when former Leeds United coach Jackson was appointed just before Christmas.

They have only moved up one place since then, with three wins, three draws and seven defeats from his 13 games in charge.

Jackson, however, viewed it as a "point gained" against Lincoln, who have not been beaten in 16 home games this season - even though they have won only three of them.

"I thought we played right into their hands in the first half. We didn't mix our game up which you have to do at times, even if you're a footballing team," the Yorkshireman said.

"I'd like to credit the players for their reaction in the second half, the substitutes who went on made a real impact and kept going until the end, and that's what we need."

Jackson singled out midfielder Dawson Devoy for praise after sending him on as a substitute just before the hour mark.

He said: "All credit to Dawson. He's been back home in Ireland for a family bereavement, so that's why he came out of the team - but he went on, put a fantastic display in and helped get us back in the game."

The Dons have 12 games left to save themselves from relegation to the fourth tier of English football, having been promoted in 2019.

They travel to Port Vale on Saturday before a crucial home game against fellow strugglers Cambridge United on 11 March.

"I lived it last year at Leeds when it went right to the wire and this is going to be no different," Jackson added.