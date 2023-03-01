Close menu

Truro City: Dan Sullivan inspires comeback win over Chesham United

Dan Sullivan
Dan Sullivan began his career at Torquay United

Truro City scored three times in the last 17 minutes to beat third-placed Chesham United 3-1.

Having missed some good chances, they found themselves 1-0 down following Karl Oliyide's 37th-minutes strike.

Second-placed Truro upped the pressure and were rewarded with an equaliser from Dan Sullivan in the 73rd minute.

Tyler Harvey's back-post finish four minutes later put City ahead before Sullivan poked home a third three minutes from the end.

The win saw Truro open up an eight-point gap on Chesham, having played two more games in Southern Premier South.

Paul Wotton's side are two points behind leaders Weston-super-Mare, who have three games in hand on the Cornish club.

