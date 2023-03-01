Last updated on .From the section Football

Dan Sullivan began his career at Torquay United

Truro City scored three times in the last 17 minutes to beat third-placed Chesham United 3-1.

Having missed some good chances, they found themselves 1-0 down following Karl Oliyide's 37th-minutes strike.

Second-placed Truro upped the pressure and were rewarded with an equaliser from Dan Sullivan in the 73rd minute.

Tyler Harvey's back-post finish four minutes later put City ahead before Sullivan poked home a third three minutes from the end.

The win saw Truro open up an eight-point gap on Chesham, having played two more games in Southern Premier South.

Paul Wotton's side are two points behind leaders Weston-super-Mare, who have three games in hand on the Cornish club.