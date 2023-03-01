Last updated on .From the section Morton

Allan McGraw in 1965

Former Morton player and manager Allan McGraw has died at the age of 83.

McGraw started and finished his playing career with the Greenock club, scoring more than 100 league goals in the 1960s and helping them win the second tier in 1964.

He also featured for Hibernian, Toronto City and Linfield.

As a manager over 12 years at Cappielow, McGraw led Morton to promotion to the top flight in 1987 and back to the second tier in 1995.

"Everyone at Greenock Morton is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of club legend, Allan McGraw," the club said. external-link

"Known as 'Mr Morton', Allan has been a huge part of our club's history, with the main stand at Cappielow recently named in his honour. Rest in peace Allan."