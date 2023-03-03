Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

After a shortened Scottish Premiership fixtures list last Saturday, it's back to a full compliment this weekend.

Get yourself up to date with all the latest team news and statistics in our weekend preview.

Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Hearts forward Josh Ginnelly returns from suspension, but although Peter Haring is back in training following a lengthy spell out with concussion, the game comes too soon for the midfielder.

Gary Mackay-Steven, Craig Halkett, Craig Gordon, Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime remain out.

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane is pushing for a comeback from injury, utility man Ryan McGowan is back running following a groin injury, while midfielder Charlie Gilmour and full-back Callum Booth are not far behind in their return to fitness.

However, midfielder Dan Phillips begins a two-match ban.

Did you know? Only Celtic (13) and Rangers (11) have more wins at home in this season's Premiership than Hearts.

Livingston v Hibernian

Versatile wide man Cristian Montano is set to return to Livingston's matchday squad after missing last weekend's defeat by Aberdeen, while midfielder Stephane Omeonga is free from suspension.

Tom Parkes is still out, but manager David Martindale expects the defender - who has been sidelined all season - back before the end of the campaign.

Hibs Forwards Kevin Nisbet and Mykola Kukharevych return to the squad after their recent lay-offs.

But they have lost winger Aiden McGeady to a hamstring injury for the rest of the season, while midfielders Joe Newell and Jake Doyle-Hayes have both had injections and will miss out.

Harry McKirdy, Rocky Bushiri, Kyle Magennis and Martin Boyle remain out.

Did you know? Kevin Nisbet has scored six Premiership goals against Livingston - more than the Hibs striker has managed against any other side.

Rangers v Kilmarnock

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo and centre-half John Souttar have returned to training, while left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is expected to do likewise next week.

Midfielder Tom Lawrence and striker Kemar Roofe have reportedly been ruled out for the rest of the season, while centre-half Filip Helander is also missing and loan utility man James Sands has returned to New York City.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes says midfielder Liam Donnelly will be "touch and go", while defender Jeriel Dorsett is back in training.

But defender Lewis Mayo is ineligible against his parent club, while left-back Ben Chrisene remains out along with Innes Cameron, whose fellow forward, Kyle Vassell, misses a second game through suspension.

Did you know? Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has failed to guide a side to a win over Rangers in his last 10 Premiership matches, losing eight of them, since a 1-0 win at Ibrox with Aberdeen in December 2018, has lost each of his last five and has not seen his sides score in any of his last five visits to Ibrox.

Ross County v Motherwell

Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson is an injury doubt while striker Owura Edwards completes a two-match suspension and Ben Purrington and Ben Paton remain long-term absentees.

Shane Blaney is in contention for Motherwell, while fellow defender Ricki Lamie and striker Mikael Mandron are closing in on fitness but might not make the squad.

Joe Efford, Lennon Miller, Josh Morris, Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley remain out.

Did you know? The seven points Motherwell have earned in three league games under Stuart Kettlewell are two more than they had in their previous 15 matches beforehand.

Dundee United v Aberdeen (18:00)

New Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin must decide whether to start young goalkeeper Jon Newman following his difficult full debut, or restore the off-form Mark Birighitti.

Ian Harkes could return to the squad after a month out with a hamstring injury, but fellow midfielder Peter Pawlett is still sidelined.

Aberdeen are closing in on a full squad as goalkeeper Kelle Roos and midfielder Connor Barron are back on the training pitch.

On-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales returns from suspension.

Did you know? Dundee United are unbeaten in four home meetings with Aberdeen, all without conceding a goal, winning latest three - including a 4-0 victory in October.

St Mirren v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Midfielder Keanu Baccus, striker Alex Greive and defenders Scott Tanser and Joe Shaughnessy are recovering from various injuries and will be assessed by St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson.

Centre-half Declan Gallagher remains out with a hamstring injury and striker Jonah Ayunga was down to have an operation on his knee on Thursday.

Celtic have everyone fit and available other than back-up goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Did you know? St Mirren, who beat Celtic on their last visit to Paisley in September, have never won back-to-back home league matches against the Glasgow side, with this their 125th such match.

