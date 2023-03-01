Last updated on .From the section Gateshead

The one-point deduction sees Gateshead drop one place to 21st in the National League table

Gateshead have been deducted one point by the National League for fielding an ineligible player.

The deduction sees the Heed slip back into the fifth-tier relegation zone.

The National League said in a statement external-link that the player had featured in a game despite being suspended, and also fined the club £750.

Meanwhile, National League South side Welling have also been deducted one point after failing to ensure a player had international clearance.

The Wings remain in 15th in the sixth tier.