New Saints have played more European games than any other team playing in the Welsh leagues

New Saints are redeveloping their Park Hall Stadium with the aim of continuing to host European football.

The club has started construction on two new stands that will extend seating capacity from 1,000 to 1,600.

The Cymru Premier league leaders say they hope the £1m project will be completed in June, 2023.

"The development of the stadium is crucial to maintaining the club's status both domestically and in Europe," said chairman Mike Harris.

The New Saints have been based at Park Hall since 2007, but need to make improvements to meet Uefa category two stadium infrastructure regulations.

The ground improvements would allow New Saints to host European qualifying rounds in July, if as expected, the 14-times Cymru Premier winners reach European competition, having previously had to play games at neutral venues in Wales.

New Saints say the new development, which will cost approximately £1m, has been part funded by the Premier League stadium fund.

"This is a momentous day. One that we have all been waiting for," Harris added.

"In the past we've had to play big European games at neutral grounds across Wales, but now with the upgrades, we will be able to continue competing against Europe's best teams at Park Hall and put Oswestry right on the map in terms of European football.

"I want the club and stadium to be the centre of the local community."