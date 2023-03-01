National League news - March 2023

Last updated on .From the section National League

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 March

Winger Dillon de Silva has been recalled from his loan spell at Torquay United by parent club Queens Park Rangers.

The 20-year-old Sri Lanka international scored four goals in 26 appearances for the Gulls.

"I am disappointed that Dillon was called back at this time, but he is the property of Queens Park Rangers and we understand the reasons, and we may see him again in the near future," Torquay boss Gary Johnson said.