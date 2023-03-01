Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ferguson has now scored five goals this season.

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has described Evan Ferguson as "unique" after the teenage Republic of Ireland striker's latest goal for the club.

Ferguson, 18, scored the goal that sent the Seagulls through to the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 1-0 away win over Championship side Stoke City.

It was his fifth goal of the season and a fourth in nine appearances.

"He is unique for us in terms of quality, in terms of characteristic," De Zerbi said after Tuesday's game.

"He knows very well the way to score. I think he can and he has to improve, in the quality of play, in ball possession, to keep the ball better.

"But he is 18, he is [born in] 2004, and he will improve for sure, because I know the guy, I know his passion, his attitude. I have no doubt."

Ferguson's goal on the half-hour mark was a close-range finish at the end of a fine move that involved an assist from Kaoru Mitoma following an excellent through ball by Lewis Dunk.

The former Bohemians forward, who joined Brighton's academy in January 2021 and made his senior debut seven months later, made his senior Republic of Ireland debut in November's 2-1 friendly defeat by Norway in Dublin after earning his first call-up.

He is expected to be named in manager Stephen Kenny's squad for the upcoming start of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, which kicks off against France at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on 27 March, five days after a friendly at home to Latvia.

Ferguson became the youngest Republic international to score in the Premier League when he netted against Arsenal on New Year's Eve aged 18 years 72 days, taking almost 100 days off Michael Obafemi's record.