Midfielder Lewis O'Brien was set to join Blackburn on loan for the rest of the season

The EFL have rejected Blackburn's appeal against their decision not to ratify the loan signing of Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien.

Rovers' attempt to sign the 24-year-old on transfer deadline day was blocked because they did not send over all of the required paperwork in time.

Director of football Gregg Broughton said there were "internal and external" reasons for the late submission.

The Championship club have no further right to appeal.

The decision means O'Brien will not be able to play for the remainder of the season after Forest did not name him in their 25-man Premier League squad for the second half of the season.

O'Brien said on Twitter that he was "absolutely gutted about the decision".

He joined the Reds from Huddersfield in the summer and scored once in 17 appearances this campaign.

Rovers said in a statement external-link that they were "bitterly disappointed by the outcome, but now accepts the decision."

The Ewood Park side are fourth in the Championship and face an FA Cup quarter-final against fellow second-tier side Sheffield United later this month.