James Sands failed to make himself a regular starter at Rangers during his loan spell

Rangers have announced James Sands' loan has ended early as the defender has returned to New York City FC.

The 21-year-old was signed on an initial 18-month loan last January and went on to make 41 appearances.

Rangers had an exclusive option to buy Sands on a permanent deal, but the United States international failed to cement a regular starting spot in Michael Beale's side.

"I would like to thank James for his time at Rangers," the Ibrox boss said.

"He was a well-liked player in our squad and I enjoyed working with him on a daily basis. I believe he will go on to have an excellent career.

"The opportunity to return to NYCFC for the start of the MLS season, where he will be a key player in their squad, was something that we felt was correct for all parties."