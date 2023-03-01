Ferguson and the Welders caused an upset by beating Glenavon to reach the quarter-finals

Irish Cup quarter-final: H&W Welders v Larne Venue: Blanchflower Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 3 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website with text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website

His manager has described it as the biggest match in the club's history, but H&W Welders striker Matthew Ferguson is allowing himself to look even further ahead.

Mind you, given he is the son of one of the greatest strikers ever to grace the Irish League, it is perhaps not that surprising that he is dreaming big - even if he is the first to admit the enormity of the immediate task at hand.

That task for the Championship club is, no less, an Irish Cup quarter-final at home to Irish Premiership table-toppers Larne on Friday night. Not quite David v Goliath - the name of one of the Harland & Wolff cranes, ironically - but few will give the east Belfast outfit much of a chance.

However, Ferguson grew up watching dad Glenn win five Irish Cups with Linfield and Glenavon, and was letting his mind drift to this season's showpiece occasion.

"Well, you always dream about those big days," he said as he looked ahead to a match that will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

"We still have a good bit to go to get to the cup final stage but, again, these are the games that you will remember, and especially if you win them. It is great to have an opportunity like Friday night to go and put your own stamp on it, and, who knows, it will hopefully be a great victory for the club."

Asked what it would mean to progress to the semi-finals, the 27-year-old added: "It would be absolutely massive. It is the first Irish Cup quarter-final that the club have been in.

"To go one further to a semi-final would be absolutely fantastic, and you are pretty much one game away from a sunny day in May. When it gets to the cup final, anything can happen.

"We don't want to look too far but then European [football] starts to come into it as well but we just need to take each game as it comes. We'll look forward to Friday night and see what we can do."

'It was a hard, hard place'

Glenn Ferguson will be in the crowd to watch son Matthew on Friday night

The excitement Ferguson is feeling ahead of Friday night's cup tie is in stark contrast to the emotions he had to endure for two years from the summer of 2020.

A dislocated kneecap in a pre-season friendly meant he was on the sidelines for a year, only to dislocate it again, forcing him to be out of football for a further 12 months.

He found the mental challenge of his injury turmoil difficult, but it was the thought of glamour occasions like Friday at their revamped Blanchflower Stadium that kept him going.

"It was a hard, hard place to be at the time," he recalled.

"I just had to keep the head strong and keep working hard. I'm back playing football, I'm loving every second of it, and now there is a massive opportunity on Friday night. These are the occasions that you hang in there for and I'm really looking forward to it."

And he could not be going into the game in better form, having hit 17 goals this season. They have all come in the league, though, so he feels he is due one in the cup.

"Yes, hopefully I have left it for the big occasion. Listen, no matter who scores, as long as H&W Welders get the win, that is what is most important. I'm in decent form but I would like to bring it into Friday night and get a goal for myself."

'Team's togetherness will be vital'

Welders boss Paul Kee celebrates beating Glenavon

The Welders as a team are in fine form, currently fifth in the Championship table, with Ferguson feeling they have turned their season around since experienced Irish League campaigner Paul Kee took over as manager in October.

They have already knocked out two top-flight sides - Newry City and then Glenavon - to make it to the last eight and Ferguson believes the togetherness instilled at the club by Kee will be a major factor if they are to beat Larne.

"The club is together right through, from fans to volunteers, supporters, people behind the scenes and the coaching staff - everybody is absolutely together," he said.

"That is probably a big part of our success over the last lot of weeks. Heads were down, we were bottom of the league at one stage but we have put a great run together in the league and now we have put a good cup run together too."

And while Kee's pre-match message will no doubt be the last one Ferguson hears before going out on to the pitch, what advice does his dad have for him ahead of these big games?

"One of the big things he says to me is 'Matthew play the game, not the occasion'. Just to go and play a game of football. He will be here supporting me along with the rest of the family."

Will it be the last Irish Cup match he watches his son play this season? Ferguson Jnr hopes not.