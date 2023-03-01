Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Ivan Toney last played for Brentford in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on 18 February

Ivan Toney says he is "worried" about the Football Association's disciplinary process after media speculation surrounding the length of his potential ban for gambling-related charges.

The Brentford forward has said the FA told him details of his upcoming hearing would remain confidential until a decision was made.

Some news outlets have reported that Toney will be banned for six months external-link .

Toney was charged with 232 breaches in November and a further 30 in December.

The 26-year-old has accepted breaking FA betting rules before his appearance in front of a disciplinary panel.

It is understood he has admitted many of the offences but is contesting others. FA rule E8 bans players from betting on games, or sharing information for betting purposes.

Toney posted on Instagram: "I was shocked and disappointed to see press speculation yesterday and today about the FA investigation process concerning me after I have been told by the FA that it is a confidential process until any decision has been made.

"It is especially disturbing for me to read that the FA is saying I shall be banned from football for six months before there has even been a hearing, and it does make me worried about the process.

"My lawyers will be writing to the FA to request that they conduct a leak inquiry as this is the second time stories have appeared in the newspapers - the last time was just before the selection of the England World Cup squad.

"As I continue to be told the investigation is meant to be confidential, I am unable to provide any further comment. I shall continue to concentrate on my football."

The alleged breaches took place between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021, during which time Toney represented Scunthorpe United, Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Brentford.

The forward has scored 14 goals in 21 Premier League games this season, helping Brentford to ninth in the table and in contention for European qualification.

The FA has declined to comment.