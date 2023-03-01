Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lauren Davidson scored twice for Glasgow City in their win over Motherwell

Glasgow City maintained their three-point lead at the SWPL summit after a comfortable win over Motherwell.

Two goals in eight first-half minutes from Emily Whelan and Lauren Davidson put the hosts, who remain unbeaten in the league this season, two up before Davidson added her second and City's third after the break.

Celtic ensured they remain just three points off the top with a seven-goal thrashing of Hamilton Academical, while Rangers inflicted a 5-0 defeat on Partick Thistle.

Fran Alonso's side raced into a 3-0 first-half lead thanks to goals from Natasha Flint, Natalie Ross and Shen Menglu. After the interval, Flint added a fourth from the spot before Shen Mengyu, Maria McAneny and Olivia Chance completed the rout.

As for Malky Mackay's Rangers, who are four points off Celtic, it was Emma Watson's goal that was the difference at Broadwood in the first period. But the home side sealed the win with a second-half goal flurry after a Jodi McLeary finish and Jenny Danielsson brace was followed by a header from Kayla McCoy.

Elsewhere, Hearts stay fourth after Ciara Grant's spot kick and Emma Brownlie's deft finish earned a deserved victory away to Dundee United.

There was also a win for Spartans, who inflicted a 20th straight loss on bottom-of-the-table Glasgow Women thanks to goals from Caley Gibb and Becky Galbraith, while Hibernian and Aberdeen played out a goalless stalemate.