Welsh Cup down to the final four teams

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

New Saints' victory over Penybont in last season's final saw them win the Welsh Cup for the eighth time.

JD Welsh Cup Semi Final: Bala Town v Connah's Quay Nomads Venue: Essity Stadium, Flint Date: Friday, 3 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and app.

Penybont will be looking to avenge last season's Welsh Cup final defeat by The New Saints when the teams meet in the semi-finals.

Saints won the Cup last year, but not before Penybont, appearing in their first final, made a late comeback before losing 3-2 at Cardiff City Stadium.

Connah's Quay Nomads face Bala Town in the first semi-final on Friday.

The sides met in January's Nathaniel MG Cup final, Bala winning on penalties.

Friday's last four meeting will be the fifth time the teams have played each other this season with the most recent league meeting at Deeside Stadium two weeks ago ending 1-1.

Bala will be looking to reach the final for only the second time, having won in 2017 while Nomads lost on their last final appearance in 2019 having won the Cup for the only time the previous year.

All four teams are currently in the Cymru Premier top five and winning the Welsh Cup will guarantee qualification for next season's Europa Conference League.

Saints and Penybont met last weekend at Park Hall in the league with Leo Smith giving Saints the lead only for Nathan Wood to level from the spot late on and they meet again Saturday at Carmarthen's Richmond Park..

Penybont manager Rhys Griffiths was pleased with his side's efforts, but acknowledged his side needed to be more of a threat going forward if they are to progress.

Saints boss Craig Harrison is expecting another tight game against Griffiths' men and said: "They've got a real good team spirit there."