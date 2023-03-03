Connell Rawlinson previously played in the Welsh Premier League for The New Saints, helping them set a world record for consecutive wins

At home in north Wales, Connell Rawlinson is recognised and quizzed just about everywhere he goes.

Being born in Wrexham makes him a local, but playing for Notts County has made him somewhat of a peculiarity in this part of the country.

As a pillar in defence for National League high-flyers Notts, living roughly 100 miles away from Nottingham - in Wales - puts him about a 25-minute drive from their fierce promotion and title rivals Wrexham.

"Any time I'm out with the wife and kids for a meal, people recognise you because things have blown up so much this year and been magnified to the point that every Wrexham fan will know every single Notts County player," Rawlinson told BBC Sport.

Both Notts and Wrexham are on course to pass the 100-point mark - as well as the record points tally for the division - in pursuit of the National League crown and solitary automatic promotion spot to the Football League.

Wrexham replaced the Magpies at the summit this week, only after Notts had a 25-match unbeaten run brought to a shock end by Dagenham last Saturday.

And no-one is living the enthralling battle like the centre-back.

"I've never been a Wrexham fan myself," he points out with a smile.

"We lived in between Chester and Wrexham and my mum just decided the maternity ward at the Wrexham hospital was better. Obviously I wasn't even here so wouldn't have got to pick."

'I'm asked how Notts keep doing it'

While Rawlinson is trying to return the Magpies to the EFL - which would restore their mantle as the 'world's oldest football league club' - he knows, and is constantly reminded, that he has friends and family on the other side.

But he has managed to convert an allegiance or two in his four years and 114 league appearances at Meadow Lane.

"The family members are actually now Notts fans. My uncle Mark was an avid Wrexham follower for years, and when I signed for Notts he started coming to watch here and he loves it now," Rawlinson proudly says.

As for "the banter" with those of his nearest and dearest who remain Wrexham fans, there is usually disbelief that Notts have matched the exploits of a big-spending Wrexham side that has been hurtled to worldwide fame under the ownership of the Hollywood duo of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

"I get questions like 'how are you guys still doing this? How are you pushing us? How are you on so many points and with so many wins?" said Rawlinson, who previously played for The New Saints in Wales.

"I enjoy it. It's not like it's a vicious rivalry, not one of these hatred ones. It's more a mutual respect from both sides.

"You have two amazing football clubs with amazing histories competing and pushing each other beyond what anyone thought was possible.

"If there were two automatic promotion spots, we would probably both be down the pub together.

"We can just enjoy the ride at the minute and hope to come out on top."

'It has shone a light on non-league football'

With a 21-point gap between Notts in second and the chasing pack, headed by Woking, Rawlinson is safe in saying the battle to go straight up "is a two-horse race".

"It's us and them," he said.

"I like the feeling of pressure, of nerves, of expectation and I think the lads do too. If you couldn't handle that you wouldn't be playing for Notts County.

"It has shone a light on non-league football, as not what many people actually imagined it is.

"It's a professional league with real big sides that need to be back in the Football League. And it's not just us and Wrexham, you have other big clubs lingering in this division because it's difficult to get out of."

With a one-point advantage and one-game in hand, Wrexham are in control with quarter of the campaign left to play.

Rawlinson says he was "quite down" after the shock Daggers defeat but insists the Nottingham club, who missed out on promotion in the play-off final in 2020, is capable of going all the way under boss Luke Williams.

"To go 25 games unbeaten is something we can be extremely proud of, and if we can do 25 games unbeaten we can go for the rest of the season unbeaten," he said.

"The gaffer has managed to instil something which had been missing in the previous three seasons I've been here, which is a togetherness, a nastiness and steeliness to be able to find a way to win.

"We are known as quite a nice footballing side, we have a lot of possession, we dominate the ball, but this season we have another side to us where we have a plan B.

"In previous seasons I don't feel we had a plan B. We were great at plan A, don't get me wrong, but when plan A isn't working you do need to find a plan B, and this year we have got both sides of it.

"We are very determined to win. We are just animals this year, I have a good feeling moving forward.

"I can only talk for myself, but now I feel really confident this season something is going to happen."