Eric Ramsey is first team coach at Manchester United under manager Erik ten Hag

Wales boss Robert Page has bolstered his staff by adding Eric Ramsay and Nick Davies to his backroom team.

Manchester United first team coach Ramsay joins as Page's new assistant manager, replacing Kit Symons, who left after Wales' disappointing World Cup.

Davies, who works for West Ham, joins as head of performance with both Davies and Ramsay joining on a part-time basis as they continue with their clubs.

"Nick and Eric will be two great additions to our staff," Page said.

"Nick has a wealth of experience having been involved in top clubs and Eric is arguably one of the best young coaches in football at this moment in time.

"The changes give us an opportunity to build on our success, by drip feeding new players into the squad at the right times.

"Hopefully in the next 12 months we'll then have the next batch of players to represent Wales at the top level."

Ramsay, a Uefa pro licence coach originally from mid-Wales, started his coaching career at Swansea City before working at Shrewsbury Town and Chelsea prior to joining Manchester United.

Davies, from Port Talbot, currently works at West Ham United under David Moyes and has previously worked as head of sports science for Charlton Athletic, Birmingham City, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion.

Nick Davies' father is a former manager of Port Talbot FC

Wales are currently preparing for the start of European Championship qualifying as they bid to reach a fourth major finals out of the last five, though they failed to make it out of their group in Qatar.

Wales begin their campaign by facing World Cup semi-finalists Croatia in Split on Saturday, 25 March before welcoming Latvia to the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, 28 March.

They will do so without the men's top goalscorer Gareth Bale who has hung up his boots and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen who has retired from international football.

However, Wales are set for a boost ahead of the start of their Euro qualifiers with Nice easing injury concerns over key midfielder Aaron Ramsey.