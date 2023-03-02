Sheffield United showed "bravery" on the ball to take on and beat Premier League side Tottenham in Wednesday's FA Cup tie, says boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Premier League Spurs were dumped out by the Championship high-flyers thanks to Iliman Ndiaye's impressive late strike.

Eight changes were made by the Blades as they looked to the youth of Tommy Doyle and James McAtee in midfield.

"The most pleasing thing was the composure we showed with the ball," Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"The three centre-backs were outstanding, the wing-backs great and we defended as a team without the ball.

"But, the bravery to get on the ball from the back, play through that young midfield - but they can all handle the ball and we had to do that. It started from the first minute and continued through to the last."

Raucous atmosphere roars on Blades

There was a cup tie feel about Bramall Lane long before kick-off, as 28,308 fans crammed into the old stadium to establish a febrile atmosphere.

Spurs fans added to the occasion, with about 5,000 packed into the lower Bramall Lane Stand, but it was the home support who cranked up the noise as the game turned late on.

"The fans can take that as theirs, that's for them," Heckingbottom added. "I knew it would be a good night and one for the fans to enjoy, I'm just pleased that we've got the result to back that."

With the push for silverware and success remaining on two fronts, as Sheffield United hunt a return to the Premier League in the Championship, juggling priorities could easily have been difficult.

Not for the Blades, who now face fellow second-tier side Blackburn in the quarter-finals.

"There's a different feel to the FA Cup and we've tried to enjoy every game, approach it differently and see it as what it is - a break from that 46-game intense slog that the Championship is, and we'll do the same in the next round," Heckingbottom said.

"But with that, we've got the home draw and we want the same feeling and atmosphere in the ground again; there's less tension, everyone can come with a smile on their face and enjoy it, and hopefully we can progress again."