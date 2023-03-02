Alex Neil led Sunderland back to the Championship in May but was off to Stoke just three months later

Boss Tony Mowbray can understand fans' ill-feeling towards Stoke boss Alex Neil given the nature of his Sunderland exit, but does not expect the Scot to be intimidated by his reception.

Neil will bring his Potters side to the Stadium of Light on Saturday, having departed just weeks into the season.

The 41-year-old had guided the Wearsiders to promotion last term after four years stuck in League One.

"He won't be sitting on the back row of the bench," Mowbray said.

"[With] Alex's personality, without knowing him really close though I've managed against his teams a lot, I'm pretty sure he'll be right on the edge of the touchline.

"I've been a manager who left clubs, but it was probably different the way that Alex left.

"There had been huge success, the team had been doing great, the players thought really highly of the coach but then one day he upped and left. I fully understand it would be difficult for the supporters to understand as well."

Mowbray, who succeeded Neil and has continued the upward trajectory at Sunderland since, told BBC Radio Newcastle he is "emotionally unattached" from what happened given it occurred before his link with the club.

What is of greater concern is the style that Stoke will bring to Wearside, and how their approach will look to counter the adventure of his side.

Recent defeats against Rotherham and Coventry, and a draw against Millwall have highlighted teams' gameplans to counter the creativity within the Black Cats line-up.

"I'm looking forward to a competitive game," Mowbray added. "I know Alex's teams and how intense they are and how combative they are; and we have to be ready for that.

"We can't just think we're a good team and we'll pass around them, because that doesn't happen. Alex will have his team really wound up to make sure Amad [Diallo] doesn't strut about, Patrick [Roberts] doesn't have too much time and [Jack] Clarke doesn't get too many one-on-ones.

"We have to make sure we're ready for the game that's in front of us."