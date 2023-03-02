Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Flint Town United moved to the Essity Stadium in 1993

Connah's Quay Nomads have reached agreement with Cymru Premier neighbours Flint Town United to groundshare their Essity Stadium ground.

Two times Welsh champions Nomads will move from the Deeside Stadium, their home since 1998.

Next season they will play home matches at Flint, where they played during the 2006-07 campaign due to drainage work on the Deeside Stadium pitch.

The groundshare has been approved by the Football Association of Wales.

"It's a fantastic facility and brilliant playing surface - a huge improvement on the pitch at the Deeside Stadium," Nomads co-owner Darren Pritchard said.

Flint chairman Darryl Williams added: "This should prove a mutually-beneficial arrangement for both clubs."