Ivan Toney has scored 14 goals in 21 Premier League games this season

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says the club shares Ivan Toney's frustration over reports the striker is facing a six-month ban for allegedly breaking betting rules.

Toney was charged with 232 breaches in November and a further 30 in December.

The 26-year-old wants the Football Association to carry out an investigation into the leaked reports external-link regarding his potential punishment.

"We share the disappointment of Ivan in terms of the leaks," Frank said.

It is understood Toney has admitted many of the offences he was charged with, but is contesting others.

"The talk, that there is a potential ban as long as up to six months, disappoints us," added Frank.

FA rule E8 bans players from betting on games, or sharing information for betting purposes.

Earlier this week, Toney said the FA told him details of his pending disciplinary hearing would stay confidential until a decision was made.

He added: "My lawyers will be writing to the FA to request that they conduct a leak inquiry as this is the second time stories have appeared in the newspapers - the last time was just before the selection of the England World Cup squad."

Toney, who has scored 14 league goals this season, had looked in contention for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the Qatar tournament, but was left out.

"The timing of the leaks, just before the World Cup and the March international [England] team [announcement]," said Frank.

"We also share the disappointment that the talk about Ivan trained badly with the England squad. What is that?

"It is his first time with the England squad and I never met a player who did not want to do everything they can out on the training pitch, that wants to do well to impress the gaffer.

"I can only talk about Ivan what I see on the training pitch and around the place, he is a fantastic person around the group."

Brentford and Fulham ready for 'proper derby'

Brentford will look to continue their impressive form when they host Fulham in the Premier League on Monday.

Marco Silva's side are currently seventh in the table, with the Bees ninth, and both managers are expecting a thrilling clash between the two London sides.

"I'm expecting a feisty derby," added Frank.

"The fans are looking forward to it and we know how important it is. What a moment that the two teams face each other in the top half of the top division."

Fulham won the first encounter between the sides in August, with Aleksandar Mitrovic's 90th-minute strike sealing a 3-2 success.

"It was a very good game in my opinion that first game, a proper derby," recalled Fulham boss Silva.

"They can be a threat at any time in this competition, but at the same time they are solid, they are compact and they are strong in the duels as well.

"I think it will be a tough one and I think it will be a proper derby again."