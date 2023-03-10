Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers

Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dujon Sterling.
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bonham
- 17Hoever
- 5Tuanzebe
- 3Fox
- 20Sterling
- 22Pearson
- 28Laurent
- 9Brown
- 18Smallbone
- 10Campbell
- 11Gayle
Substitutes
- 7Clucas
- 8Baker
- 14Tymon
- 15Thompson
- 32Taylor
- 34Fielding
- 47Reddin
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Pears
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 17Carter
- 5Hyam
- 3Pickering
- 27Travis
- 21Buckley
- 14Thomas
- 8Szmodics
- 10Dolan
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 2Brittain
- 6Morton
- 19Hedges
- 22Brereton
- 30Garrett
- 33Phillips
- 34Hilton
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Axel Tuanzebe.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 1, Blackburn Rovers 0. Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Dwight Gayle with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Stoke City. Ben Pearson tries a through ball, but Dwight Gayle is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dwight Gayle with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Laurent (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
William Smallbone (Stoke City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Tyrese Campbell.
Post update
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Jacob Brown (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sorba Thomas (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Rankin-Costello.
Post update
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Sammie Szmodics tries a through ball, but Sorba Thomas is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.