Close menu
Championship
StokeStoke City1BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0

Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bonham
  • 17Hoever
  • 5Tuanzebe
  • 3Fox
  • 20Sterling
  • 22Pearson
  • 28Laurent
  • 9Brown
  • 18Smallbone
  • 10Campbell
  • 11Gayle

Substitutes

  • 7Clucas
  • 8Baker
  • 14Tymon
  • 15Thompson
  • 32Taylor
  • 34Fielding
  • 47Reddin

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 21Buckley
  • 14Thomas
  • 8Szmodics
  • 10Dolan
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 2Brittain
  • 6Morton
  • 19Hedges
  • 22Brereton
  • 30Garrett
  • 33Phillips
  • 34Hilton
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dujon Sterling.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Axel Tuanzebe.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Stoke City 1, Blackburn Rovers 0. Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Dwight Gayle with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Stoke City. Ben Pearson tries a through ball, but Dwight Gayle is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dwight Gayle with a through ball.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Laurent (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    William Smallbone (Stoke City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Tyrese Campbell.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Morgan Fox.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).

  11. Post update

    Jacob Brown (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sorba Thomas (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Rankin-Costello.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Sammie Szmodics tries a through ball, but Sorba Thomas is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley352211268284077
2Sheff Utd35207856312567
3Middlesbrough351861161402160
4Blackburn36184143939058
5Luton35151284334957
6Norwich351671251391255
7Millwall35159114538754
8Coventry351410114134752
9West Brom35149124538751
10Watford351312104138351
11Sunderland351310125043749
12Preston351211123038-847
13Stoke36137164542346
14Bristol City351112124343045
15Hull35129144048-845
16Reading35135173854-1644
17Swansea351110144752-543
18Rotherham35913134047-740
19Birmingham35109163947-839
20QPR35109163652-1639
21Cardiff35108172738-1138
22Blackpool35711173351-1832
23Huddersfield3588193051-2132
24Wigan35711173154-2332
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport