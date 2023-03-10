Crewe Alexandra v Salford City

First Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Salford City 2.
Line-ups
Crewe
Formation 4-5-1
- 31Beadle
- 2Mellor
- 15O'Riordan
- 6Offord
- 3Adebisi
- 10Ainley
- 25Tabiner
- 18Finnigan
- 21Uwakwe
- 11Agyei
- 20Nevitt
Substitutes
- 1Richards
- 8Thomas
- 9Baker-Richardson
- 12Griffiths
- 16Colkett
- 32Amoo
- 33Robertson
Salford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Cairns
- 4Lowe
- 42Vassell
- 26Leak
- 3Touray
- 6Watt
- 8Lund
- 24Bolton
- 16Galbraith
- 20Barry
- 9Hendry
Substitutes
- 10Bailey
- 11Simões Inácio
- 13Bellagambi
- 14Mallan
- 17Smith
- 27Morton
- 38McLoughlin
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Matthew Lund (Salford City).
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 2, Salford City 2. Callum Hendry (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ethan Galbraith.
Post update
Luke Bolton (Salford City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ibou Touray with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luke Bolton (Salford City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Hendry.
Post update
Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joel Tabiner (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Ethan Galbraith (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Attempt missed. Matthew Lund (Salford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Lowe with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 2, Salford City 1. Joel Tabiner (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from more than 35 yards to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Alex Cairns (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elliott Nevitt (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Louie Barry (Salford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Lund.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Finnigan.
Post update
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 1, Salford City 1. Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Theo Vassell (Salford City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Match report to follow.