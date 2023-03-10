Close menu
League Two
CreweCrewe Alexandra2SalfordSalford City2

Crewe Alexandra v Salford City

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 4-5-1

  • 31Beadle
  • 2Mellor
  • 15O'Riordan
  • 6Offord
  • 3Adebisi
  • 10Ainley
  • 25Tabiner
  • 18Finnigan
  • 21Uwakwe
  • 11Agyei
  • 20Nevitt

Substitutes

  • 1Richards
  • 8Thomas
  • 9Baker-Richardson
  • 12Griffiths
  • 16Colkett
  • 32Amoo
  • 33Robertson

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Cairns
  • 4Lowe
  • 42Vassell
  • 26Leak
  • 3Touray
  • 6Watt
  • 8Lund
  • 24Bolton
  • 16Galbraith
  • 20Barry
  • 9Hendry

Substitutes

  • 10Bailey
  • 11Simões Inácio
  • 13Bellagambi
  • 14Mallan
  • 17Smith
  • 27Morton
  • 38McLoughlin
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamSalford
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away1

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Salford City 2.

  2. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  3. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Matthew Lund (Salford City).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Crewe Alexandra 2, Salford City 2. Callum Hendry (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ethan Galbraith.

  5. Post update

    Luke Bolton (Salford City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ibou Touray with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Bolton (Salford City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Hendry.

  7. Post update

    Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Joel Tabiner (Crewe Alexandra).

  9. Post update

    Ethan Galbraith (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Lund (Salford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Lowe with a cross.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Crewe Alexandra 2, Salford City 1. Joel Tabiner (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from more than 35 yards to the high centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra).

  15. Post update

    Alex Cairns (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Elliott Nevitt (Crewe Alexandra).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Louie Barry (Salford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Lund.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Finnigan.

  19. Post update

    Goal! Crewe Alexandra 1, Salford City 1. Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Theo Vassell (Salford City) after a foul in the penalty area.

