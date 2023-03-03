Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Marcus Rashford has scored 14 Premier League goals for Manchester United so far this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "really happy" for Marcus Rashford following the Manchester United forward's upturn in form.

The 25-year-old has scored 25 goals for United this season, having managed just five in 2021-22.

Liverpool play United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday (16:30 GMT).

"It's pretty much impossible to be happy about something positive at Manchester United when you are the Liverpool manager," Klopp said.

"But I am really happy for Rashford because he had a very difficult last year where he was not performing on the level that he is able to perform.

"Now he is playing incredible. His speed, his technique - it is a mix of everything, how calm he is in front of goal, he scores 'worldies', he scores the simple ones."

Klopp called United, who are third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup last weekend, a "results machine".

Rashford scored Manchester United's second in their win over Newcastle United at Wembley as Erik ten Hag led the Old Trafford club to their first trophy since 2017.

However, Klopp is aware it is not just Rashford that Liverpool need to be wary of on Sunday.

"I really like [Bruno] Fernandes. His movement is really smart. I like the way he shows up, all of a sudden he is there," he said.

"Casemiro is also linking up with Fred alongside him. The man-marking way they defend makes it really physical.

"They also have the counter-attacks and the other winger, whoever that may be - [Jadon] Sancho - and up front, the Dutch fella [Wout Weghorst] is really physical, so it is a good set-up."

The most recent fixture between the sides saw Ten Hag get his first competitive win as United manager when they beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford in August.

United are 10 points ahead of Liverpool going into Sunday's match, having finished 34 points behind them last season.

Klopp said United, who are 11 points behind league leaders Arsenal with a game in hand, are "fully in a fight" to win the title.

"They are squeezing results out with some really good performances. Top football, and if it is not going so well they still get results," he said.

"It is obviously not a team built up for the next 20 years because of the players they have signed.

"It is for now - but now they are really good."