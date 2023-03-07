Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ryan Kent has made more than 200 Rangers appearances

Leeds United will rival Burnley for the signature of Rangers winger Ryan Kent when the 26-year-old English winger's contract expires at the end of the season. (Football Insider) external-link

Michael Beale does not believe Rangers' board took their eye off the ball after winning the Scottish Premiership in 2021 but acknowledges Ibrox supporters "have had a heavy season". (Sun) external-link

Beale believes he can return Rangers to the top with one more transfer window. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson says home fans will give his side "another 10-15 per cent" against Rangers at Easter Road on Wednesday. (Record) external-link

Johnson believes Hibs will need to beat Hearts in their next encounter and stay unbeaten against their city rivals for the rest of the season to pip them to third place in the Scottish Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Johnson is keen to keep on-loan St Gallen forward Elie Youan at Hibernian beyond the end of the season. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Dwight Yorke has made a renewed pitch to become Aberdeen manager. (Express) external-link

Aberdeen will step up their pursuit of a new manager but no face-to-face talks have taken place with prospective candidate Chris Wilder as yet. (Sun) external-link

Ylber Ramadani believes there is a new mentality at Aberdeen following their January transfer business. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has received a personal apology from Aberdeen after being targeted with objects during Saturday's meeting of the two sides at Tannadice. (Record) external-link

Former Aberdeen boss Goodwin is surprised at the abuse he faced on Saturday evening, describing the experience as "very strange". (Sun) external-link

American goalkeeper Bill Hamid is linked with a possible moe to Dundee United.(Courier - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle United will target Arsenal's Scotland and former Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, 25, who could cost more than £30m. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Celtic winger Jota likes to practice deejaying as "a little hobby". (Record) external-link

Illness may prevent Stephen Kingsley featuring for Hearts against Celtic on Wednesday evening. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage is in negotiations to extend the contracts of Josh Ginnelly and Robert Snodgrass. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes officials are treating his side unfairly. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Richard Hastings has entered Canadian football's hall of fame. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

West Ham's Scottish manager David Moyes is facing growing discontent among his squad over his cautious tactics, with the struggling Hammers one point above the Premier League relegation zone. (Guardian) external-link

Supporters are using youngsters as 'mules' to smuggle pyrotechnics into Scottish football grounds. (Herald - subscription required) external-link