Jamie Paterson would have been allowed to leave Swansea in January but no suitable move materialised

Jamie Paterson will return to Swansea City's squad at Luton Town on Saturday with Russell Martin believing the attacking midfielder can boost his struggling team.

Paterson, 31, has not played since 27 December and was available for transfer in January.

He has spent time working with Swansea's under-21 squad but recently returned to first-team training.

"We have had some good conversations," said Swansea boss Martin.

"He has trained really well and his energy has been brilliant.

"I think as a group we can do with him, as players and staff. He's back in the squad so it's up to him to get out on the pitch."

Paterson has had a dramatic time since joining Swansea as a free agent in August 2021.

He initially produced some of the best form of his career, then had a spell in first-team exile because of a dispute over his contract and might have left Wales in January 2022, when Queens Park Rangers saw three bids for his services rejected.

Paterson eventually came back into the fold and agreed a new Swansea deal, but his contribution this season has been disappointing, with no goal coming in 12 appearances.

Martin has turned to the former Bristol City player as he seeks to inspire an upturn in form, with Swansea 15th in the table as they face sixth-placed Luton.

Swansea have won only three of their last 18 Championship games, with Martin's side booed by some fans at half-time and full time - as well as inside the first few minutes of the match - as they drew with Rotherham on Monday night.

Martin says his own "energy has changed" in recent weeks, which have seen Swansea struggling for results on the back of a miserable January transfer window.

"There have been so many feelings recently, so much anger, frustration and disappointment," he added.

"I think we have just got to accept it all, let it go and concentrate on what we can affect.

"That is working really hard, trying to be really brave - and I include myself in that. The energy with us has changed, it has not been where it needs to be the last few weeks for so many reasons.

"We acknowledge that and now we need to start showing some positive energy on the pitch.

"We drew on Monday. I think the players were surprised that we were 1-0 up at half-time and getting booed, and [getting booed] after 10 minutes.

"That surprised me, that level of frustration and anxiety in the crowd. It's definitely transmitted to me and to the players.

"But I am done feeling all that. I can't help the players if I feel like that. I hope we can put in some performances that mean it doesn't happen again."