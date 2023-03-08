Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Filip Helander has not feature for Rangers for almost a year because of injury

Malmo are keeping tabs on injured Rangers defender Filip Helander, according to reports in his Swedish homeland. (Express) external-link

Forward Antonio Colak expects Hibernian to try and recreate chaos when Rangers visit Easter Road on Wednesday night, with their last meeting there featuring four goals and two red cards. (Sun) external-link

Hibs full-back Chris Cadden hopes beating Rangers can provide a fitting tribute to late club owner Ron Gordon. (Record) external-link

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley hangs on manager Ange Postecoglou's every word as an audience with the manager is rare. (Record) external-link

Postecoglou is at ease with his reaction to Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vicker's misplaced pass against St Mirren becoming a GIF. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Ex-Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas fears his former club could come unstuck against Hearts in Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final. (Express) external-link

Forward Josh Ginnelly, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is "open to staying" with Hearts.(Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Forward Eetu Vertainen, on loan at Linfield, believes he is finished at parent club St Johnstone because he is not rated by manager Callum Davidson. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos has returned to training after six weeks out injured. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Former Aberdeen captain and manager Willie Miller believes the Dons can beat Hearts to third place in the Scottish Premiership. (Express) external-link

Defender Angus MacDonald is putting any thoughts of his Aberdeen future on hold as he aims to help the Pittodrie side qualify for Europe. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes says manager Jim Goodwin wants the Scottish Premiership's bottom side to scrap and fight in their quest for survival. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Former Celtic, Dundee, Hibs and Scotland forward Leigh Griffiths has re-joined Australian lower league side Mandurah City for the rest of their 2023 season. (Record) external-link

Teenage Scottish defender Liam Morrison has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

England hope to persuade Scotland Under-21 international Elliot Anderson, 20, to switch allegiance, with the Newcastle midfielder born in North Tyneside. (Sun) external-link