Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emmeline Pankhurst was a leading British women's rights activist, who led the movement to win the right for women to vote

Manchester City women's team will wear a special shirt on Sunday inspired by suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst.

Manchester-born Pankhurst helped found the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU) in 1903, which called for the right for women to vote.

The shirt is in the WSPU colours of green, white and purple and celebrates Pankhurst's "Manchester roots and overriding vision for female equality".

City said it also celebrates "girls and women in football in Manchester".

The men's team will wear the shirt in the warm-up and walkout at Saturday's Premier League home game against Newcastle.

The women will wear the kit for their Women's Super League fixture against Tottenham at the City Academy Stadium on Sunday.

Pankhurst died aged 69 in June 1928, shortly after women were granted equal voting rights with men.