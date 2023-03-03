Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aston Villa eventually beat West Ham 7-6 in a penalty shootout after the game finished 1-1

Aston Villa will request a formal hearing with the Football Association after being charged with "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

The charges relate to two incidents in Villa's Women's FA Cup fifth-round victory over West Ham on 26 February.

Villa had a goal controversially ruled out in the 122nd minute before going on to win on penalties.

"We're strongly disappointed in the charges," said manager Carla Ward.

"The club are responding and will be requesting a formal hearing, face to face. That's all we will say on it at the moment."

The FA alleges Villa players "surrounded a match official twice" during the cup tie - in the 122nd minute and following the final whistle.

Villa defender Rachel Corsie thought she had given her side a 2-1 lead with the last kick of the match but it was ruled out for an alleged foul on West Ham goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

Asked how costly that decision could have been, Ward said: "The ramifications could have been huge but thankfully they weren't. There will be a lengthy response going in."

Villa have until Monday, 6 March to respond. They face Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on 19 March.