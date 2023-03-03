Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Dan Jones (right) began his career at Hartlepool before permanent spells with Grimsby, Barrow and Salford

Port Vale defender Dan Jones is expected to miss the rest of the season after injuring his ankle against Shrewsbury Town last month.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke has confirmed the 28-year-old needs surgery, adding he was "very doubtful" that Jones would be fit to return this term.

Jones joined Vale from Salford City in June 2021 and has made 47 league appearances since.

He was injured in the 70th minute of Vale's 3-2 defeat on 11 February.

Vale are 16th in League One, nine points above the relegation zone after a run of one win in 10 games.