Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar was taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury as Ligue 1 leaders PSG beat Lille in February

Neymar will miss Paris St-Germain's Champions League round of 16 second leg at Bayern Munich through injury, manager Christophe Galtier has said.

The Brazil forward was carried off with an injured right ankle during PSG's 4-3 home win over Lille on 19 February.

"We will not have [Neymar] available for the next two games," Galtier said on Friday, calling it a "big loss".

"Instead of having two midfielders, we will have three midfielders and two attackers."

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are likely to form PSG's forward line for Wednesday's second leg.

The Ligue 1 leaders are 1-0 down from the first fixture, with Kingsley Coman scoring the only goal of the game at the Parc des Princes on 14 February.

PSG will also be missing midfielder Renato Sanches and defender Presnel Kimpembe through injury when they host Nantes in the French top flight on Saturday.