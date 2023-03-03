Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Cliftonville won their first Women's Premiership title in 2022

Defending champions Cliftonville will host Linfield at Solitude in the opening round of the 2023 Women's Premiership season on Friday, 21 April.

Women's players will be paid for the first time in Northern Ireland as its top flight expands to 10 teams with the introduction of Larne and Ballymena.

Ballymena travel to face Crusaders with Larne going to Strabane to play Sion Swifts.

Glentoran host Derry City while Lisburn take on Mid Ulster.

Cliftonville and Glentoran, last season's top two sides, will not meet until the seventh round of fixtures on 2 June.

Women's Premiership opening-round fixtures

All games are 19:45 GMT kick-off on 21 April

Cliftonville v Linfield, Solitude

Crusaders v Ballymena, Seaview

Glentoran v Derry City, Ashfield High School

Lisburn v Mid Ulster, Bluebell Stadium

Sion Swifts V Larne, Women Melvin Sports Complex