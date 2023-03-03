Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Barry Robson has led Aberdeen to two wins and two defeats

Aberdeen caretaker Barry Robson says he avoided discussing the possibility of being shortlisted for the role permanently when meeting new chief executive Alan Burrows.

Burrows has arrived from Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell to head the search for Jim Goodwin's successor.

Robson has, meantime, won two of his four games in temporary charge.

Asked if Burrows had indicated how long that role would continue, Robson said: "I didn't want to speak about it."

The 44-year-old former Aberdeen midfielder would only repeat his previous statement that he "will be a manager one day", whether it is at Pittodrie or elsewhere.

"I sat down with Alan for about an hour last week," he revealed. "It was good - we got on well.

"He said the board are putting the names together and, once we get all that put together, we can maybe sit and have another conversation."

Robson has stepped up from the club's under-18s.

"The thing we spoke about most of all was that we've been building a model at the football club for the last three or four years," he said.

"He was intrigued about all the work that has been getting done. I just wanted to show him all the good stuff we are doing in the background.

"This club is built on the youth academy, it's built on bringing players through. I know the first team is the most important part, but there's a lot of things that need to be right underneath that."

Robson's fifth game in charge comes away to a Dundee United side now managed by Jim Goodwin, who was appointed this week only a month after his exit from Pittodrie.

"I'm pleased for Jim that he's back in at a great club," the caretaker boss added. "Good luck to him - obviously after the weekend."