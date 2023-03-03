Roberto de Zerbi: Brighton manager gets one-match touchline ban for red card against Fulham
Last updated on .From the section Brighton
Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has been given a one-match touchline ban and been fined £15,000 for his red card against Fulham.
The 43-year-old Italian was sent off following Brighton's 1-0 loss to the Cottagers in February.
De Zerbi confronted referee Darren England in the tunnel and called the standard of Premier League referees "very bad" in a post-match interview.
He will miss Brighton's league match against West Ham on Saturday.
"The head coach admitted that his behaviour at full-time was improper, and that his behaviour and/or language in the tunnel afterwards towards a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper," a Football Association statement said.
Brighton are currently eighth in the top flight with 10 wins from 22 games.
- Latest Brighton news, analysis and fan views
- Get Seagulls news notifications
- Listen to the latest Albion Unlimited podcast
- Our coverage of Brighton & Hove Albion is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Albion - go straight to all the best content