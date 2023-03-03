Close menu

Roberto de Zerbi: Brighton manager gets one-match touchline ban for red card against Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi on the touchline
Roberto de Zerbi was sent off after the final whistle following Brighton's 1-0 loss to Fulham

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has been given a one-match touchline ban and been fined £15,000 for his red card against Fulham.

The 43-year-old Italian was sent off following Brighton's 1-0 loss to the Cottagers in February.

De Zerbi confronted referee Darren England in the tunnel and called the standard of Premier League referees "very bad" in a post-match interview.

He will miss Brighton's league match against West Ham on Saturday.

"The head coach admitted that his behaviour at full-time was improper, and that his behaviour and/or language in the tunnel afterwards towards a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper," a Football Association statement said.

Brighton are currently eighth in the top flight with 10 wins from 22 games.

How to follow Brighton & Hove Albion on the BBC bannerBrighton & Hove Albion banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport