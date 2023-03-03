Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Andy Ryan scores late to send Larne into the semi-finals

Andy Ryan's 89th-minute goal earned Premiership leaders Larne a fortunate 1-0 Irish Cup quarter-final win over Championship outfit H&W Welders.

Larne missed a series of first-half chances and were nearly made to pay as the Welders pressed after the break.

Michael McClellan was unable to take two great Welders chances with Joe Thompson clearing a Kyle Owens effort.

The contest seemed set to go into extra-time but substitute Lee Bonis' superb ball set up to Ryan to score.

Larne had numerous chances to take the lead in the first half at the Blanchflower Stadium with Ryan impressively leading the line for the visitors.

The Inver Park side's first effort on goal came on nine minutes when Ryan skipped past the challenge of Callum Byers only to have his shot blocked by outstanding Welders defender Kyle Owens.

Moments later, Welders striker Matthew Ferguson, son of Linfield great Glenn 'Spike' Ferguson, showed his defensive prowess by sliding in to deny Larne's Paul O'Neill.

After Jonny Frazer tried his luck for the Welders with a long-range shot that drifted narrowly wide of Rohan Ferguson's far post, Ryan forced another superb save from the home keeper Michael Argyrides three minutes before the interval.

But after having to hold on in the first half, the tide turned immediately after half-time as it was the Welders who started to produce pressure.

The Championship side had three glorious opportunities to take the lead within five minutes of the resumption.

Firstly, Michael McClellan fired wide from a narrow angle before he was presented with another pointblank chance, only for Ferguson to save with his right leg after the Welders man was unable to get full purchase on his shot.

Former Derry City man Joe Thomson then had to clear an Owens header off the line as Larne looked decidedly jittery.

After weathering the Welders pressure, Larne attempted to find their passing rhythm once again and had chances to take the lead through Ryan's first-time effort from a Shea Gordon pull back and Thomson's near-post strike which well saved by Argyrides.

But extra-time seemed certain before Bonis' ball through the middle sent Ryan clear, who got enough power on his pointblank effort to finally beat Argyrides, even though the keeper got a touch to the shot.

Paul Kee's side had one chance to level but Matthew Ferguson could not direct his header goalward under pressure from Shaun Want after Ronan Wilson's cross to the back post.