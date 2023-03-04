Last updated on .From the section Football

Sam Murray has now scored eight goals this season for Guernsey FC

Guernsey FC got a third successive away with with a 2-1 victory at Leatherhead.

The Green Lions were lucky to be level at the break after Javaun Splatt hit the post after 27 minutes and struck the crossbar 14 minutes later.

But it was Guernsey who took the lead shortly after the restart when Sam Murray tapped in after Slavomir Huk spilled a cross.

Two minutes later Ross Allen made it 2-0 thanks to a deflected shot before Dave Tarpey pulled a goal back.

The victory marked the first time in nine years that Guernsey have won three successive away matches.

It marks a continued upturn in form for the islanders who have now won seven of their last 11 games having won just two of their first 18 this season.

Guernsey move up a place to 15th in Isthmian League South Central as their relegation worries continue to be eased.