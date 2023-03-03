Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah has played for Arsenal since 2017

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is a doubt for the club's Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Nketiah, 23, has an ankle issue that while not thought to be serious could lead to him missing out this weekend.

The Englishman has scored four league goals in 23 appearances this season, helping Arsenal to top the table.

"We are assessing him and it is a bit uncertain what is going to happen. He is positive so hopefully he will be fine," manager Mikel Arteta said.

Nketiah has started Arsenal's last two matches on the bench with January signing Leandro Trossard leading the line, alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in attack.

Arteta added that Gabriel Jesus was getting closer to full fitness, but was not yet ready to challenge for a place in the Gunners' attack.

"He's not far now," Arteta said.

"I don't want to give a timeline but certain things are with the team and certain things are outside the team. He's not very close but he's not far at all.

"He's feeling better every day and the doctors are confident with the way the injury is evolving. We are in a good place with him, I think.

"I'm saying we're not far away but obviously he has to do much more with the team. Let's see how the next week, 10 days develop and we'll have a much better picture."

Arteta also confirmed that midfielder Jorginho would be available for selection having recovered from illness.

Arsenal currently lead the Premier League by five points, though that could be cut by the time they kick-off with second-placed Manchester City hosting Newcastle United in Saturday's early kick-off.