The clubs were charged with improper conduct and for failing to control their players in February

Everton and Leeds United have both been fined by the Football Association (FA) for the mass brawl during their Premier League match in February.

Sean Dyche's side received a £55,000 fine and Leeds must pay a £35,000 fine.

Players clashed towards the end of the first half in Everton's 1-0 win over Leeds.

Four players were shown yellow cards after the incident, sparked by Everton's Dwight McNeil reacting to a tackle from Leeds' Tyler Adams.

"Both clubs admitted they failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, and also admitted they failed to ensure that their players did not behave in a way which is improper and provocative," a Football Association spokesperson said.

This is not Everton's first fine of the season, with the club handed a £25,000 fine for a player confrontation during the Merseyside derby later in February.