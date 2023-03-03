Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Moises Caicedo has also played for Belgium club Beerschot

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has signed a new contract until 2027 with a club option for another year.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international had been linked to other clubs in the January transfer window, including Arsenal and Chelsea.

"This is fantastic news," said Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi.

"For the club, our fans, for me and most importantly for Moises. It will make us stronger as we move forward towards our targets on the pitch."

Caicedo joined Brighton in 2021 from Independiente del Valle and made his debut against Tottenham in the 2022 FA Cup.

Brighton rejected offers, reportedly worth £70m, for him throughout the transfer window, despite the player expressing a desire to leave as the transfer interest became public.

He posted a message on social media in January that said: "I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful.

"The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart, so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity."

More to follow.