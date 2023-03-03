Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Bala beat The New Saints when they won the 20-17 Welsh Cup final

Captain Chris Venables' late winner secured Bala's place in their second Welsh Cup final with a 3-2 victory over Connah's Quay in a pulsating semi-final.

Harry Franklin gave Nomads a dream start, scoring after just 42 seconds.

Nathan Peate's effort brought Bala level with George Newell giving them the lead five minutes later.

Jack Kenny levelled before veteran Venables headed home Bala's winner with five minutes left.

"Thrilled to bits, very very pleased," Venables told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"It's always nice to score the winner, but in the semi-final especially it's a nice feeling.

"Conceding that early in the game you feel up against it and they sit in and are very, very dogged. I thought we did really well to get back into the game and we're thrilled to be through."

The Lakesiders, who had beaten Connah's Quay on penalties in the MG Nathaniel Cup final in January, will be appearing in their second Welsh Cup final having won on their previous appearance in 2017.

Manager Colin Caton watched the game from the stand due to a touchline ban.

Bala's final opponents will be either holders The New Saints or last season's runners-up Penybont, who face each other in the second semi final at Carmarthen's Richmond Park on Saturday, 4 March.