Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season

Borussia Dortmund beat RB Leipzig to move top of the German Bundesliga.

Dortmund thought they had scored when England midfielder Jude Bellingham's fine ball over the defence was converted by Julian Brandt but the goal was ruled out because of a handball.

The hosts went ahead in the 20th minute when Marco Reus scored a penalty he had won, before Emre Can made it 2-0.

Leipzig pulled one back through Emil Forsberg from David Raum's cross but it was not enough to stop Dortmund.

The victory takes them three points clear of Bayern Munich, although the reigning champions will regain top spot if they win at relegation-threatened Stuttgart on Saturday (17:30 GMT kick-off).

Dortmund have now won 10 matches in a row and face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, with the German side holding a 1-0 advantage following the first leg.

They are next in Bundesliga action on Saturday, 11 March when they play at bottom-of-the-league Schalke.

Dortmund are looking to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012 when Jurgen Klopp, now Liverpool manager, guided them to the title before Bayern became champions in 10 consecutive seasons.