Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00WatfordWatford
Venue: Loftus Road

Queens Park Rangers v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley352211268284077
2Sheff Utd35207856312567
3Middlesbrough351861161402160
4Blackburn36184144141058
5Luton35151284334957
6Norwich351671251391255
7Millwall35159114538754
8Coventry351410114134752
9West Brom35149124538751
10Watford351312104138351
11Sunderland351310125043749
12Preston351211123038-847
13Stoke36137164744346
14Bristol City351112124343045
15Hull35129144048-845
16Reading35135173854-1644
17Swansea351110144752-543
18Rotherham35913134047-740
19Birmingham35109163947-839
20QPR35109163652-1639
21Cardiff35108172738-1138
22Blackpool35711173351-1832
23Huddersfield3588193051-2132
24Wigan35711173154-2332
