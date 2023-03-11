Close menu
League One
BurtonBurton Albion15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Wycombe Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed33228360223874
2Plymouth35228563382574
3Ipswich351912468313769
4Barnsley33196852292363
5Bolton36189951282363
6Derby351710856332361
7Wycombe341761147321557
8Peterborough341731455421354
9Shrewsbury35157134438652
10Portsmouth34131294640651
11Lincoln City3491873233-145
12Exeter341110134544143
13Port Vale35127163549-1443
14Fleetwood351012133637-142
15Bristol Rovers34119144755-842
16Charlton341011134546-141
17Cheltenham35107182646-2037
18Oxford Utd3599173645-936
19Burton3398164062-2235
20Accrington33810152851-2334
21Morecambe35712163454-2033
22MK Dons3586213154-2330
23Cambridge3586212756-2930
24Forest Green3558222766-3923
View full League One table

