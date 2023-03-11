Close menu
League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00MorecambeMorecambe
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town v Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed33228360223874
2Plymouth35228563382574
3Ipswich351912468313769
4Barnsley33196852292363
5Bolton36189951282363
6Derby351710856332361
7Wycombe341761147321557
8Peterborough341731455421354
9Shrewsbury35157134438652
10Portsmouth34131294640651
11Lincoln City3491873233-145
12Exeter341110134544143
13Port Vale35127163549-1443
14Fleetwood351012133637-142
15Bristol Rovers34119144755-842
16Charlton341011134546-141
17Cheltenham35107182646-2037
18Oxford Utd3599173645-936
19Burton3398164062-2235
20Accrington33810152851-2334
21Morecambe35712163454-2033
22MK Dons3586213154-2330
23Cambridge3586212756-2930
24Forest Green3558222766-3923
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC